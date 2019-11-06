More than 3,000 troops withstand WMD ‘enemy’ fire for one day at drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 6. /TASS/. More than 3,000 military servicemen have honed their skills to operate under conditions where weapons of mass destruction are employed by a hypothetical enemy in the Volgograd Region, according to a report distributed by the press service of the Southern Military District.

"Over a 24-hour period, more than 3,000 servicemen fulfilled tasks where a hypothetical enemy could conceivably use weapons of mass destruction and trained to use modern protective gear - the PMK-3 gas mask and the OZK combined-arms protective kit," the press service reported.

During the exercise, they worked on acting under conditions, where the "enemy" used weapons of mass destruction. They passed through ‘contaminated’ areas under various signals and trained to use devices for radiation survey and chemical and biological reconnaissance, the DP-5V decontaminating apparatus, the VPRKh chemical reconnaissance device and the DKV-K decontamination kits to carry out special decontamination of arms and military equipment.