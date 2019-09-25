Kazakhstan, Russia to discuss cooperation in military-technical sphere

NUR-SULTAN, September 25. /TASS/. The 17th session of the subcommission for military-technical cooperation of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia was held in Nur-Sultan. Its participants discussed equipment delivery and the creation of joint enterprises.

The press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan reported on Wednesday that Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Talgat Zhanzhumenov chaired the event from the Kazakh side, and Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov chaired it from the Russian side.

"During the negotiations the sides discussed issues of the current and promising bilateral cooperation in the military-technical sphere, in particular issues of mutual deliveries, joint production, and localization of some kinds of production on the territory of Kazakhstan. The successful development of joint projects to localize repair production and service of air defense missile systems, Mi-class civil and military helicopters and armored vehicles in Kazakhstan was noted," the report says.

According to the report, Kazakhstan and Russia agreed "to continue the practice of creating joint ventures on the production, repair and service of high-technology arms and military equipment" both for their own law enforcement agencies and for exporting to third countries. Representatives for state bodies and leading defense enterprises of the two countries, such as Rosoboronexport, Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG, Russian Helicopters and the Almaz-Antey Corporation, took part in the commission’s operation.