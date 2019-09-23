S-400s in Eastern Military District hit targets of new type at proving ground in Buryatiya

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. S-400 air defense systems of a missile regiment in the Eastern Military District carried out test launches against high-speed maneuverable targets of a new type at the Telemba proving ground in Buryatia, the Eastern Military District’s press-service said on Monday.

"During the live firing phase the most complex situation was created at the proving ground to simulate an enemy air attack. New types of targets were added. S-400 crews carried out ten launches of guided air defense missiles to hit all targets, including high-speed and maneuverable ones flying at extremely low altitudes," the news release runs.

The missile and artillery systems Pantsir providing protection for the S-400 performed well.

Involved in the exercise were the regiment’s personnel, command center, air defense missile S-400 and Pantsir battalions and supply units (150 officers and men all in all).