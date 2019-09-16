Russia ready to sell its advanced weaponry to Saudi Arabia — Putin

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to aid the defense of Saudi Arabia if its leadership decides to purchase Russian weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

"In order to protect "our kind", our country, we are ready to provide the corresponding aid to Saudi Arabia, and the political leadership of Saudi Arabia just needs to make a wise state decision, as it was done by Iranian officials when they purchased S-300, and as it was done by President [of Turkey Recep Tayyip] Erdogan with the purchase of S-400 from Russia. They will reliably protect all infrastructure objects of Saudi Arabia," Putin stressed.

He also noted that during the Ankara Talks with Turkish and Iranian leaders, they did not discuss the attack on Saudi oil refineries.

The Russian leader reinstated Russia’s position on the crisis in Yemen. "Firstly, there is a very serious humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen. We are ready to help people, and we call on anyone who is able to do that to follow our example," Putin noted.

"Secondly, we think that the best way to resolve this crisis is to reach agreements between all sides involved in the conflict," he continued.

The facilities of Saudi Aramco oil company in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on Saturday. Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement claimed responsibility for the incident. In particular, the world’s biggest oil refinery near the city of Abqaiq and a refinery near Khurais, where Saudi’s second largest oil field is located, came under attack.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of involvement in the attacks, claiming that "there is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen." The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed Pompeo’s accusations as unfounded.