Russian Fleet monitors US Yuma vessel that entered Black Sea - defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the US Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Yuma (T-EPF-8) that entered the Black Sea on Saturday, the National Defense Management Center (part of the Russian Defense Ministry) said on Sunday.

"The Black Sea Fleet is escorting the US fast transport USNS Yuma that entered the Black Sea’s waters at nearly 17:30 on September 14," the center said.

The Russian military notes that the Black Sea Fleet’s forces on duty "are continuously monitoring the US vessel."

Earlier reports said that the Russian Black Sea Fleet monitored the US Navy’s destroyer Porter and the USS Carney guided missile destroyer on August 8 and June 30, respectively.

Under the Montreux international convention, which regulates the transit of Turkish Straits for warships not belonging to Black Sea states, the US destroyer’s stay in the Black Sea must not exceed 21 days, the Defense Ministry noted.