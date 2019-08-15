Troops in Russia’s Central Military District receive over 100 weapon systems

YEKATERINBURG, August 15. /TASS/. Troops in Russia’s Central Military District have received over 100 weapon systems under the defense procurement plan since early August, District Commander, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of August, 109 items of various military hardware have arrived for the District’s units and formations under the defense procurement plan," the general stated.

The weapon systems include modernized Podlyot radar stations for the radio-technical regiment in the Novosibirsk Region, Fagot anti-tank missile systems that have arrived for units and formations in the Altai and Omsk regions, Auriga satellite communications stations, R-149 command and staff vehicles for communications brigades in the Samara and Sverdlovsk regions and about 20 automobile and engineering vehicles.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.