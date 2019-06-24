Snap check of combat readiness begins in Central Military District

Over 30 ICBMs to assume combat duty with Russia's Strategic Missile Forces by year-end

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The surprise combat readiness check that began in the Central Military District on Monday will allow for testing the armed forces’ ability to maintain security in Central Asia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"This snap check is to test the combat readiness of the armed forces to maintain military security in Central Asia, where serious terrorist threats remain," Shoigu said at a meeting with Russia’s top brass.

Also, the check was to determine "the degree of troops’ readiness to participate in the forthcoming most important training event of this year - the strategic command staff exercise Center-2019," he added.

The command staff exercise center is held once in four years. Last time it was conducted in 2015.