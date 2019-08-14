Russia’s Black Sea Fleet latest warship, coastal artillery strike targets in drills

"The crew of the small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuyevo and the combat teams of Bastion coastal defense anti-ship missile systems held drills with the electronic launches of missiles against sea and coastal targets," the press office said in a statement.

Under the drills’ scenario, Bastion coastal defense battalions were assigned the task of detecting and striking a notional enemy’s warship while the warship’s crew was tasked with repelling the missile strikes and destroying the coastal forces’ positions by a retaliatory launch of missile weapons.

The combat teams of the Orekhovo-Zuyevo air defense force repelled the strikes by the coastal defense systems while the missiles fired in a retaliatory strike against the Bastion positions were shot down by the Pantsyr surface-to-air system that provided cover for the coastal troops’ positions, the statement reads.

"The analysis of the exercise has shown the capability of both the warships and the coastal defense missile systems of the Black Sea Fleet to conduct effective defense amid the employment of modern weapon systems," the Fleet’s press office stated.

The simulated battle was held with electronic missile launches. The exercise was conducted in accordance with the Black Sea Fleet’s combat training plan, the press office concluded.