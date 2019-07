MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia will complete the first stage of delivering S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey this week, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on Tuesday.

"We are completing the first stage of the deliveries this week," the defense official said, stressing that the number of "those wishing to buy S-400s has not decreased."