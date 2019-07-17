Russia testing new combat engineering robot based on Syrian experience

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. A lightweight mine-clearing robot prototype is undergoing trials in Russia’s engineering troops, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The robot Scorpion is a follow-up of the Skarabei-class lightweight robotic system that was tested in a combat environment in Syria where Russian army engineers carried out mine-clearing operations in towns and districts liberated from terrorists.

"The engineering troops are testing the Scorpion lightweight ground-based robotic system. The system is designated to reconnoiter the terrain, sweep break-wire and pressure-action target sensors of anti-personnel landmines and improvised explosive devices, deliver mine-clearing charges weighing up to 25 kg and promptly gather video and audio information in hard-to-access and life-threatening areas," the ministry said in a statement.

The robot is a four-wheeled platform weighing up to 20 kg. The robotic system features high mobility and maneuverability while moving across rugged terrain and in urban areas.

"The robot can develop a speed of 3.3 m/s and operate for up to four hours using in-built power supply. The Scorpion robot’s speed parameters and its 1,000 m control range capability allow sweeping break-wire target sensors of anti-personnel landmines and breaching anti-personnel minefields," the ministry said.