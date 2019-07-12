UAE, Saudi navies eye Russian-made Gepard frigate, Karakurt-class missile corvettes

ST. PETERSBURG, July 12. /TASS/. Military delegations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Vietnam have displayed interest in the Russian-made frigate Gepard-3.9 and Project 22800 ‘Karakurt’ missile corvettes at the St. Petersburg International Maritime Defense Show, the press office of the Zelenodolsk Shipyard reported on Friday.

The military attache from Nigeria, the delegations of the UAE, Saudi and Vietnamese navies and the armed forces of Namibia, Ghana, Thailand and other countries viewed the exposition at the St. Petersburg naval show, the press office said.

"The visitors displayed a special interest in the frigate Gepard-3.9, Project 22800 small missile ships, Project 22160 patrol vessels, Project 21980 anti-subversion boats and Project A223 amphibious assault boats," the Shipyard’s representatives said.

The visitors of the St. Petersburg naval show could also view the Project 21631 small missile ship, the Project 21980 special-purpose boat and the Project 22160 patrol vessel built by the Zelenodolsk Shipyard, the statement said.

Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvettes are a Russian series of green-water multipurpose missile/artillery warships. The corvettes of this class developed by specialists of the St. Petersburg-based Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering displace about 800 tonnes and develop a speed of over 30 knots.

Karakurt-class corvettes are armed with Kalibr or Oniks missiles, and also with the modernized AK-176MA 76.2mm artillery system. The corvettes’ endurance is 15 days.

Overall, the shipbuilders are planning to build 18 warships of this Project for the Russian Navy.