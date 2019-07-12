Turkish servicemen to arrive in Russia to train to operate S-400s in July-August — source

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Turkish servicemen who will use Russia’s S-400 Triumf long-range anti-aircraft missile systems will come to Russia for training in July-August, a military-diplomatic source told TASS on Friday.

"In May-June, about 20 Turkish servicemen underwent training in the Russian training center, returned to their motherland after the end of the studies and will accept Triumfs. In July-August, 80 more servicemen from Turkey will come to this training center and will train to operate and use S-400s," the source said.