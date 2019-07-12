Turkish servicemen to arrive in Russia to train to operate S-400s in July-August — source

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Turkish servicemen who will use Russia’s S-400 Triumf long-range anti-aircraft missile systems will come to Russia for training in July-August, a military-diplomatic source told TASS on Friday.
"In May-June, about 20 Turkish servicemen underwent training in the Russian training center, returned to their motherland after the end of the studies and will accept Triumfs. In July-August, 80 more servicemen from Turkey will come to this training center and will train to operate and use S-400s," the source said.
Earlier on Friday, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense reported the start of S-400 deliveries to the republic. The ministry noted that the first batch of components under the contract was delivered to the Murted Air Base in Ankara. Later a military diplomatic source told TASS that the second military transport plane of the Russian Aerospace Force carrying an S-400 regimental batch on board will set off for Turkey soon.
The S-400 Triumf is a long-range anti-aircraft missile system that became operational in 2007. It is used to destroy aircraft, winged and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and may be used to destroy surface facilities.