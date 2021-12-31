Putin signs decree on holding Year of Cultural Heritage of peoples of Russia in 2022

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding the Year of the Cultural Heritage of the peoples of Russia in 2022.

The decree to that effect was published on the official portal of legal information on Friday.

The goal of the Cultural Heritage year is to "popularize folk art, preserve cultural traditions, historical and cultural monuments, ethnocultural diversity, cultural identity of all peoples and ethnic communities of the Russian Federation," the document says.

The Russian government is to form an organizing committee and to approve the plan of the main events within the two months.

Every year since 2007, by issuing a relevant decree the President devotes the next year to a particular topic in order to attract public attention to it. In 2008. Russia held for the first time the Year of the Family. The outgoing 2021 was the Year of Science and Technology.

Putin supported the idea to hold the Year of the Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of Russia in 2022 back in November 2019 at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations.