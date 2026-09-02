US destroyed 28 ships in Strait of Hormuz on night of September 1, Trump says

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. The US armed forces destroyed 28 ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump said.

"We now control the Strait of Hormuz. We control it. Last night we took out 28 boats, 28 ships. We control it. They get nothing, and we took out ships," Trump said in an interview with podcast host Dan Patrick. The interview was recorded on Tuesday and posted on Wednesday.

On August 31, the US Central Command (CENTCOM), whose area of operational responsibility primarily includes the Middle East and North Africa, claimed that the US military strikes on Iranian territory were intended to prevent the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian army) from deploying mines in the strait. Apparently, Trump was referring to minelayers in the strait.