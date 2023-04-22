Aircraft, artillery support assault units in battles for Artyomovsk - top brass

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Combat aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force has made six sorties to support the assault units fighting to seize control of the town of Artyomovsk, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"A total of six aircraft sorties have been made in the area to support the assault units, and 62 firing tasks have been carried out by the group's artillery," he said.

Also, according to Konashenkov, strikes of operational-tactical and army aviation and artillery fire of the South battlegroup hit enemy units in the areas of Bogdanovka and Nikolayevka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic.