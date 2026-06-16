Trump says Syria may ‘take care of Hezbollah’

PARIS, June 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump says that Syria may take care of settling issues with Hezbollah.

"I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah, because to be honest with you, I think they do a better job of doing it," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit.

According to the US leader, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has "done an amazing job of pulling it together," is "very good with Hezbollah," which he called a "little pinprick out there that constantly rears its head."