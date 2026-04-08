US-Iran ceasefire must include Lebanon — Spanish MFA

MADRID, April 8. /TASS/. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares says that the ceasefire between the US and Iran must also cover Lebanon.

"After nearly 40 days, today a ceasefire brings hope to the Middle East and the world," Albares said in a post on X. He claims that such a decision prevents an escalation with irreparable consequences.

"Diplomacy, negotiation, and international law are the only path to the lasting peace that the citizens of the Middle East deserve," the foreign minister stressed. "The ceasefire must extend to Lebanon, within the framework of Security Council Resolution 1701," he went on to say.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that the ceasefire was "effective immediately" and covered "everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere". Moreover, the prime minister invited the delegations of Iran and the United States to visit Islamabad on April 10 for further talks. The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Jewish state supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks. At the same time, the statement highlighted that "the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," where the Israeli army is fighting against military units of the pro-Iranian Shiite organization Hezbollah.