DOHA, February 2. /TASS/. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called upon Israel and Palestine’s radical movement Hamas to begin negotiations on phase two of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as quickly as possible.

"We demand an immediate start of negotiations on phase two, as is envisaged by the deal," he told reporters after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.