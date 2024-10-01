Israeli air force delivers strikes on targets in south Syria — Al Mayadeen

BEIRUT, October 1. /TASS/. Israeli aviation has delivered strikes on areas in southern Syria, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the TV channel, the attacks targeted facilities near the town of Izra in Daraa Governorate and locations in As-Suwayda Governorate.

No information on the aftermath of the attacks has been provided.

According to Al Hadath, at least four facilities in Daraa and one in As-Suwayda have been shelled. It was suggested that the targets included radar stations and air defense systems.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.

On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, aimed at undermining the military infrastructure of the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah, carrying out massive air strikes across Lebanon, with dozens of settlements in the south and east of the country targeted. On September 27, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in one of the Israeli strikes on Beirut with his death officially confirmed by the Shiite party.

Overnight on October 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a limited ground operation in Lebanon’s borderline areas.