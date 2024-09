TEL AVIV, September 25. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has conducted strikes on 2,000 facilities of the Shiite movement Hezbollah in Lebanon in recent days, the IDF press service said.

According to the IDF statement, Israel’s military "is studying the results of the strikes and keep perfecting the attacks."

The IDF "is inflicting damage on Hezbollah’s military capabilities," the statement said.