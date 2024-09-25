Relations between Russia, Turkey in economy expand each day — Erdogan

NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and Turkey are comprehensive, with economic ties between the two countries expanding each day, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with the NBC television channel.

"Our relations with Russia are comprehensive - political, economic, cultural ties, [partnership] in the area of defense production," he said. "There are many areas <…>, our interaction continues, in the economy the relations between the two countries expand each day," the president added.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in July that in the first half of 2024 trade turnover between Russia and Turkey maintained roughly at last year’s level of around $28 bln.