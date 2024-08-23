{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Only US can force Israel to stop Gaza massacre — Turkish expert

Huseyin Bagci added that no signs of a wish to achieve a settlement in Gaza has been seen in the US actions so far

ISTANBUL, August 23. /TASS/. Only the US, which blocks initiatives in the UN Security Council for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip using the veto right, is capable of stopping Israel, the head of the Ankara Global Advisory Group Huseyin Bagci believes.

"Unfortunately, the world today has become Israel’s hostage primarily due to the fault of the US. Only Washington can stop it. For this it should refrain from using the veto power in the UNSC. In that case, Israel will be forced to stop the crimes and massacres it is committing in Gaza," the leading Turkish expert on international security issues told TASS.

In his opinion, no signs of a wish to achieve a settlement in Gaza has been seen in the US actions so far.

"The US has not yet done so and will not do so. At least until the presidential election is over, it will have no such wish," the expert said. He added that both US presidential candidates - the incumbent Vice-President Kamala Harris and the former president, Donald Trump, have not shown any intention to put pressure on Israel in their campaign speeches.

"They act as if nothing is happening, well aware that if they take any action against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this will affect domestic political processes," the expert said.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN, said on August 22 that Russia was addressing the UN Security Council members with a proposal for developing and adopting a new document on the Middle East settlement, which will make it possible to stop violence in Gaza.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated after the infiltration of armed supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by killings of residents of border settlements and the capture of more than 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying the Hamas military and political structure and securing the release of all those abducted. The fighting in the Gaza Strip has continues to this day.

Middle East conflict
Israeli army kills 47 Palestinians during operations in central, southern Gaza Strip
On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had increased its operational intensity in the areas of the city of Khan Yunis and around Deir el-Balah after receiving intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas militants there
Read more
Russian stock market indices falling on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.53% to 2,725.75 points
Read more
US may announce new military aid package for Ukraine worth $125mln — AP
According to the report, the package may include air defense missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems
Read more
ICRC helps Russian Red Cross in Kursk Region
To date, more than 11,500 people have received help from specialists
Read more
India outpaces China by oil imports from Russia in July
Iraq is the second largest oil supplier to India
Read more
Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Sounion tanker
The spokesman also claimed responsibility for striking the Sw North Wind I commercial ship
Read more
Question of Russian naval base in Sudan can be resolved at any time - diplomats
Russian diplomats in Sudan emphasized that the country "on many occasions refuted Western reports about its alleged plans to terminate the existing intergovernmental agreement with Russia"
Read more
FSB files charges against US, Ukrainian reporters for illegally crossing border into Kursk
According to the press service, the journalists "filmed videos in the vicinity of the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region"
Read more
IN BRIEF: In Kursk Region, Ukraine forces regroup, suffer losses
A total of more than 4,400 Ukrainian servicemen have been destroyed during the hostilities
Read more
EU Diplomacy Chief says EU-China trade war unavoidable — South China Morning Post
According to Borrell, the likely aggravation of trade relations between the EU and China "is in line with the logic of things"
Read more
Kiev’s losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian troops took out Ukrainian units and equipment in the areas of Loknya, Kremiany, Oleshnya, Sverdlikova and Daryino
Read more
Net profits of Russian banks soaring by 36% in July — Central Bank
The number of profitable banks increased to 250 and their share of the total number of banks was 79% in July
Read more
Ukraine’s army withdrawing troops from near Kupyansk after Russian forces breach defenses
"With regard to the situation near Peschanoye, if we talk about the enemy’s behavior, Ukrainian armed formations are currently trying to slow down the advance of our forces," military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Neo-Nazis who attacked Russia’s Kursk region sure to be defeated - Russian ambassador
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said the subject was raised during Russian diplomats’ recent meetings with compatriots in Salt Lake City and Chicago
Read more
Another weather balloon falls in Poland’s northeast
Late on August 21, an unidentified object fell in the settlement of Orzechowo, near the city of Olsztyn
Read more
US Vice President Harris formally accepts Democratic presidential nomination
"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations," Kamala Harris noted
Read more
Trump’s hope of getting on well with Russia achievable — adviser
Trump has repeatedly announced his readiness to "get on well" with Russia
Read more
IAEA receives Russia’s notification about drone fragments found at Kursk NPP
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi pointed out the nuclear security risks at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant amid the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk Region in the statement
Read more
Russia blacklists 32 British think tank experts — Russian Foreign Ministry
The list includes nine structures - Forward Strategy Limited, Institute for Statecraft, Media Diversity Institute, Toro Risk Solutions, Chatham House, Open Knowledge Foundation, Privacy International, Peace Child International, Aga Khan Foundation - and 32 of their employees
Read more
Ukrainian troops walking away from prepared positions, soldier says
A Ukrainian drone operator with the call sign Groot said that another challenge for Ukraine was a new tactic in which Russia deployed recurrent waves of smaller infantry units of two to four men
Read more
Iran wants tensions with US and Europe to ease, sanctions removed — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi pointed to the Western "hostile approach" in their engagement with Tehran
Read more
Ex-prime minister calls Ukraine 'dying country'
According to Nikolay Azarov, Vladimir Zelensky and his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko have contributed greatly to the country’s demise
Read more
Pentagon sees use of US weapons to strike inside Kursk Region as in line with policy
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 4,700 servicemen and 68 tanks since the start of fighting in the Kursk area
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack 8 settlements in Belgorod Region, no one injured
According to the governor, two private households and an infrastructure object were damaged in the Shebekino city district
Read more
Russian troops liberate Mezhevoye community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 640 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says he cannot recall Putin ever talking to Kamala Harris
"When Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Joe Biden, Mrs. Harris was not in Geneva," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
One crew member of sunken ferry remains unaccounted for in Port Kavkaz — rescuers
The search effort continues
Read more
Kiev embarks on path of nuclear terrorism as it targets Kursk NPP — Russian officer
According to the report, the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was downed in the immediate vicinity of the NPP in Kurchatov with Russian electronic warfare means
Read more
Ukrainian General Staff says situation around Krasnoarmeisk, Kupyansk tough
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday that Russia’s Battlegroup Center had liberated the community of Zhelannoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Lack of morality, ethics in Russia’s enemies known, yet impossible to get used to — Putin
"Our enemy is not like us, although it also has a head and arms," the Russian president said
Read more
ICC not to touch Kiev regime as long as it acts as its ‘toy’ — envoy
"We stand against a strictly established coalition. A coalition, built upon financial mechanisms, military mechanisms, meaning the IMF, the dollar, the NATO - all this cements this coalition, which acts on directions from Washington," the diplomat added
Read more
Moscow, Washington ‘doomed to interact’ — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov said that he sees "only a potential opportunity"
Read more
Ukrainians deserting army en masse, don't want to lay down lives for Zelensky — senator
Sergey Tsekov emphasized that attempts to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has true believers in Ukraine in an uproar, also play a significant role
Read more
Russian forces control about 50 settlements in Kharkov region — official
The liberated territories have a combined population of around 2,000 people in total, the head of the Kharkov Region's civil-military administration Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian tank by Lancet munition in borderline Kursk area
It is reported that the Ukrainian army tank was destroyed by a direct hit of a Lancet loitering munition, which "was confirmed by a data recording video obtained real time"
Read more
Russia-China relations unshaken by changes in Ukraine conflict situation — expert
According to Yang Jin, regular contacts between China and Russia in all spheres "will help them to effectively resist pressure and external influence"
Read more
Russia proposes to adopt new UN Security Council resolution on Middle East — mission to UN
In his opinion, "it is precisely the manic desire of the United States to ‘monopolize’ the Middle East peace process and to reshape it according to ‘patterns’ suited to Israel that led to the dramatic consequences that we are witnessing today"
Read more
INTERVIEW: Zelensky unlikely to engage in peace negotiations with Russia — official
They are not interested in a ceasefire, the head of the Kharkov Region's civil-military administration Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
FACTBOX: Gas explosion in apartment building in Perm Region
16 people were evacuated from the building
Read more
NATO citizens contact Russian embassies for residence permits en masse — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that, starting on August 19, citizens of other states are allowed to apply to Russia, if they are being persecuted in their states for following traditional values
Read more
Press review: NATO complicit in Kursk attack and Russian military officials get new roles
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21st
Read more
Israeli antifascist activist calls for extradition of Ukrainian Nazi Hunka
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office told TASS on August 22 that it had put Hunka on an international wanted list
Read more
Ukrainian troops attempted to attack Kursk NPP, IAEA notified — Putin
The Russian leader added that the IAEA promised "to come over themselves and send specialists to assess the situation"
Read more
US still has questions about goals of Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Region — Pentagon
Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh refused to state Washington’s support for the Ukrainian incursion
Read more
IAEA unlikely to admit nuclear safety threats posed by Ukraine — official
A member of the Zaporozhye Region’s legislature, Renat Karchaa said that every time when nuclear risks emerge, the IAEA expresses its "serious concerns," but stops short of naming the culprits
Read more
Volchansk may be completely destroyed due to massive Ukrainian attacks — administration
Vitaly Ganchev pointed out that the Ukrainian troops are actively using drones
Read more
Russian forces start eliminating Ukrainian troops near Belogorovka from several directions
"This made the operational situation much worse for Ukrainian commanders and the troops stationed in the area," Military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russian forces destroy French-made Crotale missile system in Kursk Region
According to Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov, it costs €8.9 million
Read more
Ferry in Russian port of Kavkaz sinks after Ukrainian attack — officials
Following the incident, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of Crimea, denied "the enemy’s widespread falsities" about fuel supply in the peninsula
Read more
Ukrainian forces fire cluster munitions at Russian city of Lgov — mayor
Alexey Klemeshov reminded residents not to approach debris and suspicious objects
Read more
Russian forces destroy US-made Abrams tank in borderline Kursk area — commander
"In addition, we have eliminated several artillery guns of various caliber and also several command posts," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker laments that 'thousands' defect from armed forces
Prior to that, the Ukrainian parliament has passed a bill allowing to pardon AWOL servicemen, who abandoned their posts for the first time, if they agree to resume their military service before the pretrial investigation is completed
Read more
Biden to continue his political course during last months as US president — diplomat
The incumbent administration is balancing on the verge of war and peace, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
US could have easily stopped Kiev’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region — ambassador
The Americans knew everything, and nothing happens without their knowledge Anatoly Antonov, said
Read more
Europe did not actually investigate Nord Streams sabotage — Russian Prosecutor General
At the same time, Igor Krasnov emphasized that "in accordance with their obligations, they are obliged to investigate, obliged to identify those responsible, but this is not happening"
Read more
Russian forces break through Ukrainian defenses near Kupyansk — military expert
"At this time, the Ukrainian command is trying to stabilize the frontline but the shortage of forces and means adversely affects the situation," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Prime ministers of Russia, China agree to hold next meeting in 2025 — communique
The specific timeframe, venue and format will be agreed further via diplomatic channels
Read more
Foreign Ministry to raise issue of Kiev’s crimes in Kursk Region at UN again — envoy
"A great deal will depend on the evidence base that we will gather here through joint efforts to provide confirmed and absolutely verified data," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Russian forces consolidating positions near Volchansk in Kharkov Region, official says
"I reiterate that Ukrainian armed formations are still trying to counterattack even as they sustain heavy losses and get pushed back," Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Medvedev rules out peace talks with Kiev until enemy 'completely defeated'
The politician also hinted at those behind the attack on the Kursk Region, making unflattering comments about a former British prime minister
Read more
US prepares to lift all restrictions on use of its weapons — Russian ambassador
The US policy of providing military assistance to Ukraine, including training Ukrainian pilots to use US-made F-16 fighter jets shows that "they will fight", Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Ukrainian recruits refuse to fire at Russians, commander says
Ukrainian commanders blame poorly-trained recruits for failures on the eastern flank, especially for the territorial losses in the Krasnoarmeisk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where they "enabled Russia’s army to advance"
Read more
Russian Prosecutor General's Office adds Ukrainian Nazi Hunka on international wanted list
"Despite the reluctance of some countries to fight Nazism, the Prosecutor General's Office managed to obtain a positive decision to include Hunka in the Interpol database," the agency said
Read more
No 'buffer zone' on Russian territory, says ambassador to US
Anatoly Antonov warned that Moscow is not going to consult Washington on how to act to expel the Ukrainian armed forces from the Kursk Region
Read more
Two powerful solar flares detected on August 22 — scientists
The first flare was detected in the early hours of Thursday
Read more
Putin honors TASS with order For Valorous Labor for role in media industry
The award is "for its great contribution to the development of the national mass media and professional achievements," the decree reads
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Press review: Moscow-Beijing ties look for shot in arm and US backdoors new nuke strategy
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 22nd
Read more
Ukrainian forces fragmented in border area near Kursk — Russian commander
According to the report, "by means of aerial and ground-based reconnaissance," the enemy is being tracked and hit by heavy fire
Read more
Ukraine raised risk of nuclear war for allies, former chief of Romanian intelligence says
"Ukraine understood very well what it was doing," Silviu Predoiu said
Read more
High-voltage 330kV power supply line automatically turns off at Zaporozhye NPP
It is noted that the incident "did not go beyond security limits and requirements"
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack ferry with fuels tanks in port of Kavkaz — Russian officials
No casualties have been reported as yet
Read more
Harris pledges to ensure that US has most powerful military force
Kamala Harris also promised to take care of soldiers and their families
Read more
Putin made decision on response to Kiev’s incursion – ambassador to US
The retaliation will be tough, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Seizure of Allegro trains by Finnish VR illegal — Russian Railways
Unlawfulness of actions of the Finnish side is confirmed by decisions of Russian courts, which bind the Finnish railway operator to continue performing contracts made by it
Read more
IAEA must respond immediately to Kiev's terrorist attack on Kursk NPP — Russian diplomat
Earlier, law enforcement agencies told TASS that on the night of August 22, the Kiev regime attempted to attack a nuclear power plant located in the town of Kurchatov in the Kursk Region with a kamikaze drone
Read more
Trump leads Harris in latest survey of likely US voters
The telephone and online survey of around 1,900 likely voters was conducted on August 15 and 18-21, the pollster said
Read more
Seventeen people rescued after Ukrainian attack on ferry in Russia’s Kavkaz port
According to Veniamin Kondratyev, the attack on the ferry carrying fuel is another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on civilian facilities
Read more
Trump defeats Harris by landslide in Elon Musk’s poll on X social network
More than 5.8 million people took part in the vote
Read more
Harris pledges further support to Ukraine, NATO if elected
She also accused Donald Trump, of allegedly encouraging Russia’s special operation in Ukraine
Read more
Challenger, Leopard tanks tarnished their reputation in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov highlighted the Russian T-90M Proryv tank which "is a head above both the British and American tanks, and foreign customers understand this well"
Read more
No need for more massive strikes against facilities in Ukraine — Putin
Currently, other tasks are on the agenda, the president emphasized
Read more
Modi arrives in Ukraine for first visit ever by an Indian PM
Modi arrived in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up his visit to Poland
Read more
Captured Ukrainian soldiers play like they’re civilians, outed by phone data — official
Apty Alaudinov called the Ukrainian soldiers operating in the Kursk Region a bunch of thugs
Read more
Russia sees no opportunity to negotiate with current US administration — ambassador
"They are lying about the fact that they knew nothing about Kursk, about the policy of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky," Anatoly Antonov stressed
Read more
Strikes on Ukrainian reserves, cases against foreign reporters: situation in Kursk Region
An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was destroyed west of Skrylievka
Read more
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
Palestine invites UN Security Council to visit Gaza Strip
In addition, the Palestinian Permanent Observer at the UN Riyad Mansour called on the Security Council to "ensure President Abbas’ ability to reach the Gaza Strip"
Read more
Russia open for contacts with US, but got no proposals so far — ambassador
Anatoly Antonov emphasized that Moscow was not the one to sever bilateral ties
Read more
EU issues death sentence to Ukraine, pushing it to suicide — Russian diplomat
Kirill Logvinov said that the European Union is already at a "transitional stage from a global standoff" with Russia to a "direct military and political confrontation"
Read more
Botswana finds diamond weighing over 2,400 carats
Lucara Diamond Corporation did not specify the quality and approximate value of the stone
Read more
Diplomat compares Petr Pavel’s position on Nord Stream to terrorist cells’ statements
Previously, Pavel said in an interview that the Nord Stream pipelines are "legitimate targets for Ukraine"
Read more
Ukraine prepared attack on Kursk Region 'secretly' — Scholz
The German Chancellor assured that his country will continue to support Ukraine and will remain its major proponent in Europe
Read more
Ukraine disconnects backup power line at Zaporozhye NPP
The Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage 330kV power supply line was disconnected from the Zaporozhye NPP on August 23
Read more
Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian troops by glide bombs in borderline Kursk area
The Su-34 bomber delivered the strike at reconnoitered fortified enemy targets, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Captured Ukrainian soldier says goal was to create semblance of presence in Kursk Region
He and his fellow soldiers rode three armored personnel carriers to a settlement where they immediately came under fire from Russian soldiers
Read more
Hungarian official criticizes Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk Region
Gergely Gulyas described as "wrong" anything that stands in the way of settling the conflict, including the "spillover of the hostilities into Russian territory"
Read more
Venezuelan Supreme Court certifies Maduro’s election victory
Edmundo Gonzalez, former candidate from the far-right bloc, never appeared before the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court and failed to provide the required documents
Read more
South Africa works to increase its exports to Russia — embassy
The embassy said that it viewed better trade cooperation between Russia and South Africa as a priority for its work in Moscow
Read more