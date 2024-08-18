US keeps fuelling conflict in Ukraine — presidential candidate

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. By providing military assistance to Ukraine, the United States has been fuelling the conflict that cannot be won, said Jill Stein, who was approved as the Green Party’s US presidential candidate earlier in the day.

"We oppose the continued flow of weapons and funds that basically throw gasoline on the fires in Ukraine, this has been an unwinnable war from the outset. It is a war being fought to the last Ukrainian it is a war. It is a proxy war, specifically stated by the Secretary of Defense, who has said that this is a war intended to bleed down Russia's resources," she said, adding that the conflict "could readily have been avoided."

"This is a war which has been ginned up basically since the fall of the Soviet Union. At that time, the US and multiple countries, you know, basically guaranteed that NATO would not be moving one inch to the east following the reunification of Germany," she said.

In her words, "it only took a couple of years <…> for this promise <…> to be broken."

Commenting on the US role in the Ukrainian crisis, she drew parallels with the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

"We regarded this as a terrible threat to have nuclear weapons near our border," she said. "And what we're doing is exactly the reverse of that. We're putting nuclear compatible missiles <…> on the border of Russia, within a few minutes of Moscow. So this is nuts," Stein explained.

She also noted that the United States "took the lead in dismantling several critical nuclear treaties, including the INF, the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty," signed in 1987.

Stein, a 74-year-old physician and an environmental activist, was officially nominated as the Green Party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election during a party convention on Saturday. Her running mate is Professor Butch Ware.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the country’s top office.