Blinken says global tech outage due to glitch, not malicious attack

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. The current global IT outage was not cause by a deliberate attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The outage is due to a software glitch, not a malicious attack, he said at the Aspen Security Forum.

Over the course of Friday, massive outages of Windows-based computers have been reported from all around the world by international banks, airlines, news media and other companies. The US-based developer of information security solutions Crowdstrike confirmed to CNBC that there is a connection between the latest update of its antivirus software and the Windows malfunctions. The company assured that its specialists are working roll back the software to an earlier version.