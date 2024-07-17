More than half of Americans believe Democrats won’t win election with Biden — survey

NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. More than half of Americans believe that the Democratic Party will lose the November elections if it nominates incumbent President Joe Biden as its candidate for the highest government office, according to the results of a national telephone and online survey by the Rasmussen Reports research organization.

According to the survey, 54% of likely US voters believe that the Democratic Party will lose if they do not replace Biden, and 38% of them "strongly believe" in this outcome. Nevertheless, 34% of respondents believe that Democrats will win the upcoming elections if Biden is nominated as a candidate. Another 12% of respondents were not sure.

The survey was conducted between July 10 and 11. More than 1,000 potential American voters took part in it. The error margin was 3 percentage points.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates’ votes to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate. Biden, who runs for re-election, has secured enough votes among Democrats. Republicans at the party convention on July 15 officially nominated Donald Trump as the presidential candidate.