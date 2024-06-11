US border patrol to immediately deport migrants from Russia — newspaper

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. The California Border Patrol was ordered to immediately deport illegal migrants from Russia after apprehension, the New York Post reported citing an obtained memo.

According to the document, this measure will also be applied to migrants from Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, migrants from over 100 other ‘eastern hemisphere’ countries will be released after court hearings for their cases are scheduled; the memo does not require their immediate deportation.

Previously, the White House press office published a statement saying that President Joe Biden prohibited providing asylum to migrants, illegally crossing the southern US border. The White House underscored that the new restrictions would not make it possible to achieve the same results that tightening of border security control measures at the level of the US Congress could have led to. In addition, these measures do not imply allocation of funds for reinforcement of the southern US border.

Commenting on the new migration measures, US ex-President Donald Trump said that Biden did "nothing" to resolve the crisis at the US border. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called Biden’s approach a "half-measure.".