WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The West’s military escalation in Ukraine is reckless and goes against the interests of the US and Europe alike, US Senator Richard Black, Republican of Virginia, told TASS.

"Ukraine is not a vital interest of the United States. The West’s ongoing military escalation is reckless," he noted, commenting on the statements that Russian President Vladimir Putin made at a meeting with the heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). According to the senator, such a policy "goes against the interests of Americans and Europeans alike."

Putin said earlier that Washington’s policy towards Russia and the conflict in Ukraine could change if the next US administration was guided by national interests. The Russian leader also expressed hope that relations between Russia and the West would generally progress towards peace instead of an endless escalation of tensions.