Foreign Minister Szijjarto says will represent Hungary at Swiss conference on Ukraine

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Hungary’s top diplomat Peter Szijjarto told TASS he will represent his country at the Swiss conference on Ukraine in mid-June.

"We [Hungary] will attend on the foreign ministerial level, so I will represent Hungary," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The reason for our representation is that we are absolutely in favor of peace so we participate in all events where peace is on the agenda," he explained.

The Hungarian foreign minister said his country regretted that both parties to the conflict are not being represented. "We do think that a real outcome can be expected if everybody is around the table," he added.

Szijjarto also said Hungary will participate on the foreign ministerial level as it respects Switzerland’s efforts toward peace.