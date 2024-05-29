White House admits being involved in drawing up Kiev’s ‘peace formula’

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. Washington took part in drafting a so-called ‘peace formula’ which Kiev is trying to promote, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

"Yeah, of course," Kirby said during an online briefing when asked to clarify if "the White House has input into Ukraine’s peace formula."

Kirby acknowledged that Washington has "been actively involved - Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken and [National Security Advisor] Jake Sullivan in particular actively involved - in advancing that formula and working with other countries around the world to see what we can do to operationalize it."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, while addressing the G20 summit in November 2022 by video link, put forward a so-called ten-point plan for achieving peace, which does not take into account Moscow’s stance. In particular, it implies the complete withdrawal of the Russian army to the 1991 borders and the return of control to Ukraine in the "exclusive economic zone" in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said that Kiev's statements about a peace settlement were made without taking into account the existing realities. Moscow sees no progress in the peace process around Ukraine and therefore will continue the special military operation.