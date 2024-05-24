Two people detained in Minsk over suspicion of preparing terror attacks in Tajikistan

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. The Belarusian police detained two citizens of Tajikistan over suspicion of preparation of terror attacks back in their home country, Belarusian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Natalya Sakharchuk told TASS.

"Two citizens of Tajikistan, both aged 23, were detained by the Ministry’s Main Directorate on combating organized crime, with support of the police special forces. They are being suspected of preparing for terror attacks in Tajikistan," the spokeswoman noted.

Sakharchuk noted that the detainees have been handed over to the Tajik police and are "already on their way" to their homeland.

"The detention of the persons, suspected of preparing terror attacks is a colorful example of close and streamlined cooperation with our foreign colleagues," the spokeswoman said.