Hamas official welcomes three EU countries’ recognition of Palestine as 'turning point'

PARIS, May 22. /TASS/. Palestine’s recognition by three European countries - Ireland, Norway and Spain - will become "a turning point" in terms of the international position on the Palestinian issue, Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim said.

"We believe this will be a turning point in the international position on the Palestinian issue," he told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

According to Naim, it’s "the brave resistance" of the Palestinian people and their "legendary steadfastness" that made the European countries take such a step.

Earlier on Wednesday, the governments of Ireland, Norway and Spain announced their decision to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said in late April that several European Union countries would recognize the Palestinian state before the end of May. Until recently, Palestine was recognized as a sovereign state by 143 of the 193 United Nations members, including Russia. As for EU nations, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden earlier recognized the Palestinian state.