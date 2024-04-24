Dust from Sahara turns rain in Ukraine yellow

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Dust from the Sahara Desert is giving rain in Ukraine a yellow hue, the State Emergency Service reported.

"Today colored rains started in Ukraine. You should not be afraid. Dust from the Sahara, which was observed the day before in Greece, has reached Ukraine," the service said on its Facebook page (banned in Russia, belongs to the Meta corporation, which is deemed extremist in Russia). The State Emergency Service noted that this natural phenomenon is observed today over the southern and central regions of the country, also spreading to the north. Precipitation "washes" dust out of the atmosphere, resulting in rainwater turning the color yellow, the rescue service explained. According to the agency, dust from the Sahara will be observed in Ukraine for two more days on April 25 and 26.

A similar situation occurred in Ukraine in the beginning of April. Then a warm air front from Africa also brought dust from the Sahara to the country and literally "plunged it into a haze," creating the effect of a hazy sky.