Netanyahu vows to vigorously fight sanctions against Israel

TEL AVIV, April 22. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will defend the country's military with all his might against any potential international sanctions.

"I will fiercely defend the Israel Defense Forces, our troops and our fighters. If somebody thinks they can impose sanctions on any IDF unit, I’ll fight that with all my might. Just as our soldiers united to defend us on the battlefield, we will unite to defend them on the political field. Together we will fight and, with God's help, together we will win," he said in a video statement.

The Axios news website reported on Saturday that the US would within days announce sanctions on an Israel Defense Forces unit over human rights violations in the West Bank. According to the report, this will be the first time Washington will impose restrictions on an Israeli military unit. The sanctions would mean that the unit and its members would be barred from receiving any US military assistance or participate in US training programs.