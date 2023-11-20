Egyptian hospital admits 16 newborn babies from Gaza Strip — report

CAIRO, November 20. /TASS/. A group of 16 prematurely born babies has been delivered from the besieged Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip to a hospital in the Egyptian city of El Arish, Al-Qahera al-Ihbariya television reported.

Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar arrived at the health care institution to inspect how the newborn babies were accommodated, the report said.

Al Hadath television reported that three babies are still in critical condition and remain in a hospital in the Gaza Strip near the Rafah crossing. Al-Qahera al-Ihbariya earlier reported that a group of 28 newborn babies was delivered to the border crossing between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave.

On Sunday, Ahmed Mahdi, one of the managers of the El-Arish hospital, told TASS that the institution has 30 incubators ready for the newborns, as well as some hospital beds for older children. He said the hospital will be able to admit about 50% of the underage patients in Al-Shifa that are planned to be evacuated.

On November 12, the management of the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip stated that the medical compound was surrounded by Israeli forces and there was no possibility of evacuation. Palestinian authorities reported that Israeli drones shelled its premises. According to the enclave's Health Ministry, at least 170 people have died at the hospital over the time.