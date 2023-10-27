Slovak PM reiterates no support for new anti-Russian sanctions if they harm country

BRUSSELS, October 27. /TASS/. Newly installed Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reiterated that before the EU adopts new anti-Russian sanctions, he will demand that Brussels provides analysis of their impact on Slovakia.

"I announced that we [Slovakia] will not agree with military assistance to Ukraine and at the same time we will demand an in-depth analysis of each sanction [against the Russian Federation] regarding how it can harm Slovakia," Fico told reporters in Brussels.

According to him, Bratislava will not support the next EU anti-Russian sanctions in the field of nuclear energy.

"There are proposals that this [12th sanctions] package could include aspects related to the nuclear sector. I can’t imagine that we would vote for their adoption," Fico said,

Bratislava’s negative position regarding possible anti-Russian sanctions in the field of nuclear energy is associated with two nuclear power plants operating in Slovakia, built with the assistance of the USSR.

According to the Slovak Prime Minister, sanctions against Russia are not effective, but he will not necessarily reject all of them. His position will depend solely on the national interests of Slovakia. Earlier he said that all anti-Russian sanctions have a negative impact on his country.

At the EU summit in Brussels the Slovak Prime Minister also confirmed Bratislava’s position on focusing on the supply of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and participation in its post-war reconstruction.

"This assistance will continue. If they [Ukrainians and refugees from Ukraine] need equipment [for heating in the coming] winter, for example, heating systems, we will look for options [to provide them]," he said.

"But I very clearly said that when it comes to talking about [the possibility to supply the Ukrainian armed forces with] weapons from warehouses [located in units] of the Slovak army, the new government [of Slovakia] will not continue the policy [of the previous authorities of the republic]. I have a different opinion [from the position of other politicians]. <…> I think that this conflict does not have a military solution," Fico noted.