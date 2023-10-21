Palestinian leader calls for opening humanitarian corridors to Gaza

CAIRO, October 21. /TASS/. Humanitarian corridors to the Gaza Strip must be opened immediately, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said at the Cairo Peace Summit.

"We demand an end to Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people and an immediate opening of humanitarian corridors," he pointed out.

Abbas condemned attacks on civilians and called for the release of all detainees and prisoners.

The Palestinian leader warned against driving Gaza residents out of the enclave. "The Palestinians will never leave and will always stay on their land," he said.

Abbas stressed that "security and peace can only be achieved through the implementation of the decision on creating two independent states, including a Palestinian one, within the 1967 borders.".