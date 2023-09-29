Ceasefire, cessation of arms supply needed to resolve Ukraine crisis — Chinese Ambassador

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. China believes that a ceasefire and cessation of all arms supplies are needed to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

"We believe that in order to resolve such conflicts, first of all, it is necessary to establish a ceasefire and stop all arms supplies," he said.

When asked if Beijing intends to propose an updated peace plan for Ukraine to the Russian side during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, the ambassador stated that the Chinese side "always takes the position of peaceful resolution of conflicts."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS that the West intends to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine in order to provide Ukrainian troops with new weapons.