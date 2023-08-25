Ukrainian people paying biggest price for West’s mistakes in Ukraine — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, August 25. /TASS/. The West’s strategy concerning the conflict in Ukraine is deeply flawed and Ukrainians themselves are being forced to pay the steepest price for this error in judgement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

He recalled that since the outbreak of the conflict, he has been virtually the only EU leader calling for "localizing" the conflict in Ukraine and objecting against weapons supplies to Kiev. "The European Union, on the contrary, has rendered a global character to this conflict, thinking that if it supplies money and weapons and Ukrainians sacrifice their lives, Russia will be defeated," he said, adding that this strategy only prolongs the conflict, claiming more and more lives.

"Time is running out and 600-800 people die every day [in Ukraine]," Orban said. "This is a political and strategic mistake we are paying a huge price for, but the Ukrainians are paying for it the most."

He noted that such views are not welcome in the European Union, which continues to brew belligerent sentiment. "Such views are not even voiced in the Western world because if you express them in the media or at a forum, you will be hissed at," he said.

Despite this, according to Orban, the Hungarian government sticks to its position on Ukraine and calls for an immediate ceasefire and the beginning of peace talks.