Japan respects BRICS goal of safeguarding sovereignty, Japanese expert says

TOKYO, August 22. /TASS/. The goal of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) member states and those countries seeking to join the group is to safeguard their sovereignty, an approach that Japan respects, University of Tokyo Professor Kazuto Suzuki told TASS in an interview.

"I think the purposes of G7 and BRICS are different. G7 was originally created to manage the turmoil of the international economy but increasingly become a club for industrialized countries to recognize their norms and values are on the same side and to make sure that there are areas where they can cooperate," the professor noted.

"BRICS, on the other hand, is looking for a group that could promote and protect individual sovereignty and autonomy without interference. BRICS, to my mind, is not gathered based on norms and values but for the common goal to secure independence," the expert said. "The objective of BRICS is to secure their independence, and Japan respects that," he added.

The BRICS summit is being held this year in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24.