NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. Ukraine won’t be able to seize any territories from Russia, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh said, citing a member of US intelligence community.

"The reality is that the balance of power in the war is settled. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has what he wants," the official was quoted as saying by Hersh in an article published on the Substack platform.

The official was referring to access to Crimea and four Ukrainian regions, according to Hersh.

"Ukraine does not have them and cannot get them back," the official said, Hersh wrote.

"More people are going to die in this war, and what for?" the official said. "The American and Ukrainian military are no longer making any predictions."

"Every mine the Ukrainians dig up is replenished at night by the Russians," he said.

From September 23 to 27 last year, the DPR, LPR and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions held referendums on joining Russia. The overwhelming majority of residents voted in favor of the move. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. On October 4, the Russian leader signed laws ratifying the treaties making the DPR and LPR and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions part of Russia.