Lukashenko says only full-blown aggression against Belarus would constitute red line

MINSK, June 14. /TASS/. A full-blown aggression against Belarus would constitute a red line, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television.

"Speaking of red lines, one should never draw them," he said. "Because life changes and the lines move."

Lukashenko said red lines "always exist for us, for them, for Russians, for Ukrainians."

"For me, red lines are a full-blown aggression from any side now, except Russia, of course. The Baltic countries, Poland and Ukraine. If they send troops, not small units, to cross the border and start a war, that is aggression," the president said.

Lukashenko said the sabotage attack on the Russian A-50 aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk, or Ukrainian saboteurs' raids on the border with Russia, "fall short of aggression." Such provocations "are taken care of and will be taken care of."

What Ukraine is doing in the Belgorod Region "is not yet aggression, is far from being aggression against Russia," he said. The president described it as a "very significant and strong provocation."

Lukashenko said the issue has been dealt with and the attackers are now "scared" of crossing the border. He said the saboteurs are not "Russian resistance fighters."