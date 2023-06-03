Aliyev, Pashinyan hold talks in Ankara after Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony — TV

ANKARA, June 3. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting in Ankara on Saturday night after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony, the TRT television channel reported, showing a photo taken at the meeting.

According to the TV channel, Aliyev and Pashinyan focused on normalization of bilateral relations and planned a new meeting for next week. Former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim attended the meeting as well.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony, which was attended by delegations from about 80 countries, was held after his win in the May 28 runoff vote.