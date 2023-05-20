Ukrainian president arrives in Japan for G7 summit

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has arrived in Japan to attend a Group of Seven (G7) summit taking place in the city of Hiroshima.

Judging by footage from the summit’s press center, Zelensky arrived on a French government plane.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the Ukrainian president was initially expected to attend the summit online but "expressed a strong wish" to participate in person.

The Japanese authorities said that Zelensky would take part in a session dedicated to the situation in Ukraine and meet with Japan’s prime Minister.

Japan is holding the G7 presidency in 2023. The G7 summit is taking place in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on May 19-21. The leaders of Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, the Comoros and South Korea have been invited to the summit.