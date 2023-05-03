EU set to include weapons industry into its economic priorities

BRUSSESLS, May 3. /TASS/. The European Commission has been drafting a package of documents to make the arms industry one of the priorities of its economic development, a diplomatic source in Brussels has told TASS.

In line with the package, the weapons and ammunition industry will be named a priority area of the EU economic development, along with green energy and clean production.

As part of the same package, the European Commission will unveil on Wednesday an initiative to launch the production of artillery munitions. EU institutions and member states will invest 1.5 billion euro into it.

"The European Commission and the EU members have been coordinating an initiative to give priority financing to the military industry, primarily to the production of ammunition. Among other things, the European Commission suggests that EU members who invest significant funds into the development of the defense industry are granted exemptions from the union’s budget deficit and state debt requirements. This will allow countries to invest more actively into defense projects," a European diplomat told TASS.

So far, similar exemptions can only be granted to projects related to green energy or clean production.