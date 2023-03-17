Turkey starts process of ratifying Finland's membership in NATO — Erdogan

ANKARA, March 17. /TASS/. Turkey is ready and begins the process of ratifying Finland's membership in NATO, the country’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday at a press conference in Ankara following talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

"An important topic of our talks was Finland's accession to NATO. Finland has taken concrete steps to fulfill the terms of the memorandum necessary to join NATO. We are ready and have decided to start the ratification process for Finland's accession to NATO. We are confident that Finland will play an active role in ensuring NATO's security," the Turkish leader pointed out.