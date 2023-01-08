KFOR denies Belgrade’s request to send Serbian forces to Kosovo, Metohija - Vucic

BELGRADE, January 8. /TASS/. The NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo and Metohija has denied Belgrade's request to send Serbian forces to Kosovo and Metohija, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Pink TV.

"In their carefully crafted letter addressed to the government of Serbia, which I also received, they responded that they see no need for the Serbian army to return to the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, citing UNSC Resolution 1244," he said. "But they cited only a portion of the resolution because they don’t have a right to deny [according to the resolution]."

"I haven’t expected a different response from the KFOR. The question that arises now is whether we will go to the UNSC," the president said. "If we go tomorrow, we will get support from Russia, it will demand, and what’s next? The UNSC will vote that they don’t allow the Serbian army and police to return [to Kosovo and Metohija."

Serbia earlier proposed to send from 100 to 1,000 military troops and police to the region and requested permission to do so from the KFOR.