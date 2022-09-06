IAEA urges to ensure radiation monitoring around Zaporozhye NPP — head

UNITED NATIONS, September 6. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urges to ensure the stable work of radiation monitoring systems at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday.

"The sixth pillar is the one that refers to the functioning of the radiation monitoring system to know what is situation and whether there is radiation in the atmosphere," Grossi told the UN Security Council via a video linkup. "The concrete sixth recommendation in our report indicates that the site should continue ensuring this functionality including by drills and exercises.".