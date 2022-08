DONETSK, August 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk from 152 mm barrel artillery, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) reported on Saturday.

According to the mission, at 00:10 Ukrainian military fired six shells from 152 mm caliber barrel artillery into the Kuibyshevsky and Kirovsky districts of the city.