LPR says blast at its oil storage facility caused by strike of Ukrainian Tochka-U missile

LUGANSK, February 27. /TASS/. A blast at an oil storage facility in Rovenki, a city in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), occurred when it was hit by a Tochka-U misile of the Ukrainian armed forces, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Sunday.

"According to verified reports, the blaze at an oil tank farm in the city of Rovenki occurred as a result of the Ukrainian armed forces’ use of 9K79-1 Tochka-U tactical missiles," the mission said in its Telegram channel.

A blast and subsequent ignition of 200 tonnes of diesel fuel took place at an oil storage facility in Rovenki on Saturday evening. The administration evacuated residents of a nearby residential district.

On February 26, Ukrainian military fired Tochka-U missiles at an oil storage facility in the Donetsk People’s Republic (LPR). One projectile landed at the facility, but a blaze was averted.