KIEV, February 3. /TASS/. Ukraine will increase the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky announced at a press conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"An agreement was signed today that will make it possible to significantly increase the production of unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine," he pointed out.

Ukraine earlier announced plans to build a facility to produce Turkey’s Bayraktar drones.